By David Highfield
Filed Under:David Highfield, Dine and dash, Local TV, North Hills

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — Police want your help identifying a man suspected of eating and drinking at restaurants in the North Hills and then skipping out without paying the check.

And it turns out, he may have struck again Monday night.

The manager of the North Park Lounge in McCandless believes man who skipped out on the bill is the same man whose picture was posted by Indiana Township Police on Facebook.

(Photo Source: Middle Road Inn/Facebook)

(Photo Source: Middle Road Inn/Facebook)

“He has wings, had a burger, had shots, liquor. Went out a couple times to smoke a cigarette, came back in, so they’re thinking he’s alright, not expecting he’s going walk out on them,” said manager John Caruso. “The next thing you know, he’s gone.”

Indiana Township Police believe a man has skipped out at Il Pizzaiolo, B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Bonefish Grill and the Middle Road Inn.

“He just ordered a coffee and then all of sudden he was gone,” said Middle Road Inn owner Natalie Fezza. “And I was like, ‘No, he didn’t leave!’ So we were waiting and waiting, and we left his stuff sit, and he was gone.”

Police report that he drives a gold Honda CRV, has a tinted license plate frame and smokes Marlboro Red.

Indiana Township Police are looking for any information that might help identify this guy.

