INGRAM (KDKA) — A mother is accused of working as a prostitute while three young children were in or around her Ingram apartment, and police believe the father of her child knew what was going on and even helped.

According to a criminal complaint, Ingram Police began receiving reports of suspicious activity at an apartment building on Noll Avenue in January.

During their investigation, 26-year-old Brittany Dawn Patrick was determined to be a suspect. In March, officers found multiple online ads that had explicit pictures of Patrick. In the ads, Patrick asked to meet with “older generous gentlemen to play.”

An undercover officer responded to an ad, and Patrick sent the officer her address and a price.

A criminal complaint says when the officer arrived, 27-year-old Lukas Roger Trout was waiting outside and told the officer, “Oh dude, you can go up here.” Trout did not ask the officer who he was and seemed to know why the officer was there.

At the time, Trout was holding an infant child and had two other young children with him. According to police, one child was Trout and Patrick’s 18-month-old son. The two other children, ages 8 and 10, lived in the same apartment as Trout and Patrick but are not related to them.

The officer met with Patrick in an apartment and placed her under arrest.

Patrick allegedly told police she had been having sex for money at the apartment for the past three to four months to pay for heroin, and the children were present in or around the apartment at the time.

Patrick was transported to the Allegheny County Jail. She is facing charges of prostitution and endangering the welfare of children.

Police have issued a warrant for Trout’s arrest. He is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, for allegedly helping Patrick, and endangering the welfare of children.