PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man was found guilty of stealing more than $10,000 in two local bank robberies Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, 55-year-old Leonard Gibbons, of Pittsburgh, was accused of robbing both the Compass Federal Savings Bank in Wilmerding and a First Commonwealth Bank in White Oak in 2015.

Gibbons stole $7,828 from the Wilmerding bank and $3,971 from the White Oak bank.

Officials say Gibbons used a firearm during the White Oak robbery. Gibbons had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was not legally allowed to own a gun.

The jury deliberated for just 20 minutes before finding Gibbons guilty.

His sentencing will take place on July 30. Gibbons could face up to 22 years in prison.

