NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man was arrested Tuesday after he fired an air rifle at police officers outside a New Castle home.

Police say officers arrived at a home in the 900 block of Rose Avenue to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon. As the officers got out of their patrol vehicle, they heard several shots being fired from a window at that home.

A Special Response Team responded to provide backup. The police surrounded the residence, and officers instructed the occupants of the home to come outside.

Eventually, a man came out with his hands in the air. He was handcuffed and taken into custody. Another man and two women also came out of the home and were handcuffed.

During their investigation, police learned that one of the men was Shawn Book, who had an outstanding bench warrant out of Mercer County. Police found out Book had fired a .177 caliber Ruger air rifle out the front window as the officers got out of their vehicle.

New Castle Police say they have received numerous complaints about the home on Rose Avenue, including complaints about someone shooting a weapon from the windows recently.

Book is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

One of the women in the home was Amy Cragle, who had a narcotics warrant out of Mercer County. She was also placed under arrest.

The other two individuals were questioned and released.