WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Air rifle, Amy Cragle, Local TV, New Castle, Shawn Book

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man was arrested Tuesday after he fired an air rifle at police officers outside a New Castle home.

Police say officers arrived at a home in the 900 block of Rose Avenue to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon. As the officers got out of their patrol vehicle, they heard several shots being fired from a window at that home.

A Special Response Team responded to provide backup. The police surrounded the residence, and officers instructed the occupants of the home to come outside.

Eventually, a man came out with his hands in the air. He was handcuffed and taken into custody. Another man and two women also came out of the home and were handcuffed.

During their investigation, police learned that one of the men was Shawn Book, who had an outstanding bench warrant out of Mercer County. Police found out Book had fired a .177 caliber Ruger air rifle out the front window as the officers got out of their vehicle.

new castle air rifle Man Arrested After Firing Air Rifle At New Castle Police

(Photo Credit: New Castle Police Department/Facebook)

New Castle Police say they have received numerous complaints about the home on Rose Avenue, including complaints about someone shooting a weapon from the windows recently.

Book is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

One of the women in the home was Amy Cragle, who had a narcotics warrant out of Mercer County. She was also placed under arrest.

The other two individuals were questioned and released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch