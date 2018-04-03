Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Penguins fan made a public plea for someone who can save her life.

Kelly Sowatsky, 30, and her fiancé went to Saturday night’s game at PPG Paints Arena. They brought along a bright, neon-colored sign.

Sowatsky’s sign got her the attention she was seeking. The Penguins’ official Twitter account shared a picture of her.

The tweet circulated quickly on social media. The NHL’s official website even published an article on Sowatsky.

“I never imagined in a million years though that it was going to reach as many people as it did,” Sowatsky told WPMT-TV in York, Pennsylvania.

Sowatsky has been getting a lot of phone calls since Saturday’s game.

“I mean all these unknown numbers in here, these are just all the numbers that I`ve been getting, all the unknowns, they just keep coming.”

Sowatsky told WPMT-TV she’s been sick for the past years. She said her health problems began in 2015, when she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, which later led to a sepsis infection. Last year, both of her kidneys stopped functioning.

To find out if you are a match to become a donor, contact Sowatsky at 717-456-0766.