Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman who failed to return to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center after an authorized leave.

State police say 49-year-old Allyson Renee Welch is in the corrections center serving time for assault, false ID and probation violation.

Welch was out of the corrections center with an authorized leave pass. She was supposed to return Saturday, but never did.

Police say Welch is 5-feet-1-inch tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has three piercings in each of her ears.

Welch also uses the aliases Veronica Smith, Carmon Williams, Lolita Chrysler, Joyce Smith and Kimberly Williams, and she is from East Stroudsburg in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant for escape for Welch.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call (412) 299-1607.