WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Allyson Renee Welch, Escape, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman who failed to return to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center after an authorized leave.

State police say 49-year-old Allyson Renee Welch is in the corrections center serving time for assault, false ID and probation violation.

Welch was out of the corrections center with an authorized leave pass. She was supposed to return Saturday, but never did.

allyson renee welch Police Searching For Woman Who Failed To Return To Corrections Center

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/Facebook)

Police say Welch is 5-feet-1-inch tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has three piercings in each of her ears.

Welch also uses the aliases Veronica Smith, Carmon Williams, Lolita Chrysler, Joyce Smith and Kimberly Williams, and she is from East Stroudsburg in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant for escape for Welch.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call (412) 299-1607.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch