PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Flood Advisory remains in effect as heavy rains and storms move through western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, the Flood Advisory is in effect until 7:45 a.m. for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland

Also, a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, drizzle could change over to snow showers around 11 a.m.

Due to the recent rains, the Mon Parking Wharf remains closed. Officials also closed the 10th Street Bypass Wednesday morning.

In California, both lanes of Third Street have reopened after an overnight landslide.

Meanwhile, in Greene County, it rained so hard four school districts dismissed students early on Tuesday, so they could get home before roads flooded.

Rain also caused flooded streets in Uniontown, Fayette County.

North Beeson Boulevard near the Food Bank and the Community Action Agency was underwater on Tuesday.