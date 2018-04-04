WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:10th Street Bypass, Amy Wadas, Flood Advisory, Flooding, Local TV, Mon Wharf

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Flood Advisory remains in effect as heavy rains and storms move through western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, the Flood Advisory is in effect until 7:45 a.m. for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland

Also, a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, drizzle could change over to snow showers around 11 a.m.

Due to the recent rains, the Mon Parking Wharf remains closed. Officials also closed the 10th Street Bypass Wednesday morning.

In California, both lanes of Third Street have reopened after an overnight landslide.

uniontown north beeson avenue flooding Heavy Rains Prompt Flood Alerts, Close Roads

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Meanwhile, in Greene County, it rained so hard four school districts dismissed students early on Tuesday, so they could get home before roads flooded.

Rain also caused flooded streets in Uniontown, Fayette County.

North Beeson Boulevard near the Food Bank and the Community Action Agency was underwater on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch