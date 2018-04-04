WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Ross Township.

According to police, the incident happened along McKnight Road around 5:30 a.m.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

“The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital, but we are very early on in the investigation, but we are still looking into what might have happened because of visibility because of the time of day,” Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said.

Police said the pickup truck was headed toward Pittsburgh, near the intersection with Siebert Road.

“As far as we can tell, he was only struck by the one vehicle. It was traveling southbound, and we do have other witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident,” Det. Kohlhepp said.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

