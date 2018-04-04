Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A motorist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Beaver County home early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Mercer and Brighton roads in North Sewickley Township around 2:50 a.m.

The vehicle went off the road, through some bushes and struck the chimney, which scattered bricks and debris throughout the yard.

The homeowners were asleep at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was flown to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

