OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two men are dead following an incident in Ohio Township early Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 100 block of Rebecca Drive around 5 a.m.

A male homeowner was shot and killed as he walked to his car. Other people were inside the home at the time, including children. Someone inside the home called 911.

When police arrived, the male suspect discharged his weapon in an unknown direction. An officer also discharged his weapon in an unknown direction.

The male suspect died at the scene, but it is unclear if they were shot by police or if he turned the gun on himself.

Police are also working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Names of the deceased have not been released.

Meanwhile, the Avonworth School District is operating on a two-hour delay because of the incident.

