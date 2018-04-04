Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RANKIN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a young man was shot in the head Wednesday evening in Rankin.

The 25-year-old victim was found around 7:30 p.m. in the 100-block of Oak Way.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard something in that area. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833 ALL-TIPS.