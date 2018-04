Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have clinched their spot in the playoffs and will soon begin their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup.

When playing for a championship, you need a fight song, right?

Amy Karafinski took a video of her grandfather, Ben, singing a fight song he wrote for the Pens.

While the playoffs begin next week, the Penguins’ first round opponent has yet to be determined.