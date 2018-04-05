Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly leaving his three young children alone in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened on March 28, in Greensburg.

Police were called to the Palace Theatre on West Otterman Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a verbal domestic dispute.

A man later identified as 27-year-old Azeez Akintayo was supposed to be watching his three children. At some point during the day, Akintayo got into an argument with the mother over the phone.

Akintayo allegedly drove to the Palace Theatre, left two children in the backseat of the vehicle and fled the area. When police arrived, they found an 11-month-old and 2-year-old in unrestrained child seats.

One child was “crying hysterically” and police used an unlock tool to get both out of the vehicle.

At that time, police learned Akintayo also allegedly left his 4-year-old child alone inside a home on St. Clair Avenue in Greensburg.

When police arrived at the home, the found the front door was partially open and the child was “crying hysterically” on the couch.

The mother said Akintayo was supposed to be watching the kids because they were sick and she had to work.

Police searched the surrounding area, but were unable to locate Akintayo. About 24 hours later, police were able to take Akintayo into custody.

He is being charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details