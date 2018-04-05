Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A driver had to be rescued in McKeesport after a car crashed into a pole, caught on fire and ended up on its roof on Thursday night.

The accident happened in the 600-block of West 5th Avenue around 9 p.m.

McKeesport: Vehicle crash/roll over –

several telephone poles and wires down, also a gas meter sheered that’s actively leaking natural gas. 5th ave is closed between Ramp #1 and Ramp #2. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 6, 2018

A driver who saw the crash pulled over to help rescue the driver from the burning car. He says it’s a miracle the driver survived.

“I just saw a black streak fly past me, it had to be going 90, 100 miles an hour, and then I just watched him lose control, hit into a parked car, flip up over top, and then just landed and the car caught on fire,” said witness Chad Krol.

The car took out two poles and sheared a gas meter, leading to a leak.

Gas service to the area was shut off so repairs could be made.

The part of Fifth Avenue where the crash happened remained closed into the late-night hours.

