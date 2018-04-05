EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A driver had to be rescued in McKeesport after a car crashed into a pole, caught on fire and ended up on its roof on Thursday night.

The accident happened in the 600-block of West 5th Avenue around 9 p.m.

A driver who saw the crash pulled over to help rescue the driver from the burning car. He says it’s a miracle the driver survived.

“I just saw a black streak fly past me, it had to be going 90, 100 miles an hour, and then I just watched him lose control, hit into a parked car, flip up over top, and then just landed and the car caught on fire,” said witness Chad Krol.

mckeesport crash1 Driver Rescued From Fiery Wreck In McKeesport

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The car took out two poles and sheared a gas meter, leading to a leak.

Gas service to the area was shut off so repairs could be made.

The part of Fifth Avenue where the crash happened remained closed into the late-night hours.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

