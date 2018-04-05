Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after the death of an 18-month-old child in the East Hills.
Authorities were called to an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive just after 6 p.m.
According to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson, the little boy was found unresponsive in one of the apartments and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Loved ones grieving in East Hills. 18-month old found unresponsive in apartment pronounced dead at hospital. PGH Police on scene @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Bc1GXiH9ix
— KDKA Kym Gable (@Kymgable) April 6, 2018
The child has not yet been identified.
But the investigation continues.
