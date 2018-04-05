EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Death Investigation, East Hills, Kym Gable, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after the death of an 18-month-old child in the East Hills.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive just after 6 p.m.

According to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson, the little boy was found unresponsive in one of the apartments and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child has not yet been identified.

But the investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 5, 2018 at 8:44 PM

    And the father was where?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch