NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Turnpike workers and state police came to the rescue when two little goats found themselves in a very precarious situation.

According to Pa. Turnpike officials, the goats wandered away from their home on a local farm and somehow found their way onto a beam on the Mahoning River Bridge, near New Castle.

Photos of the harrowing rescue were posted to the Pa. Turnpike’s Facebook page:

Workers used a crane, provided by PennDOT, and managed get the goats safely down from the narrow ledge.

On Facebook, officials thanked the workers who helped the animals out.

“Thank you to all of the PennDOT and PA Turnpike employees who jumped into action to save the day!”

mahoning river bridge goat rescue State Police, Turnpike Workers Rescue Goats In A Very Baaaa d Situation

(Source: Pennsylvania Turnpike/Facebook)

The goats are now safely back home, on the farm.

