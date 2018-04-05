EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Dallas

DALLAS (CBS) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Jennifer Mejia.

MORE FROM CBS DALLAS

Mejia, who also goes by Vanessa Mejia was reported as a possible child sex trafficking victim to Child Protective Services.

screen shot 2018 04 05 at 2 10 41 pm Dallas Police Searching For 13 Year Old Possibly Being Sold For Sex By Her Father

Dallas Police said information from CPS indicates the child came from Honduras about a month ago and she is with her father, Felipe Mejia, who may be selling her for sex.

Dallas Police Detectives spoke to two possible suspects who later left the Dallas area.

According to a witness, the child may be in the North Texas area or San Antonio.

Jennifer Mejia is 4’11” weighs 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch