DALLAS (CBS) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Jennifer Mejia.

Mejia, who also goes by Vanessa Mejia was reported as a possible child sex trafficking victim to Child Protective Services.

Dallas Police said information from CPS indicates the child came from Honduras about a month ago and she is with her father, Felipe Mejia, who may be selling her for sex.

Dallas Police Detectives spoke to two possible suspects who later left the Dallas area.

According to a witness, the child may be in the North Texas area or San Antonio.

Jennifer Mejia is 4’11” weighs 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.