EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Elizabeth Borough, Elizabeth Borough Police, Elizabeth Bridge
Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a crash on the Elizabeth Bridge early Thursday morning.

A metal plate on the bridge became dislodged with construction and a hole opened up. A car hit that hole around midnight, causing major damage to the vehicle.

The driver suffered minor burns from the airbag deploying and the car had to be towed from the scene.

Several vehicles were backed up for at least 15 minutes until crews got to the scene and assisted the drivers in backing off the bridge.

The southbound lanes remain closed while crews work on emergency repairs to fix that hole. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch