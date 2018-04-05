Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a crash on the Elizabeth Bridge early Thursday morning.

A metal plate on the bridge became dislodged with construction and a hole opened up. A car hit that hole around midnight, causing major damage to the vehicle.

The driver suffered minor burns from the airbag deploying and the car had to be towed from the scene.

Several vehicles were backed up for at least 15 minutes until crews got to the scene and assisted the drivers in backing off the bridge.

The southbound lanes remain closed while crews work on emergency repairs to fix that hole. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.