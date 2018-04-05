Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Suzie McConnell-Serio is out after five years as the women’s basketball coach at Pittsburgh.

Athletic director Heather Lyke announced Thursday that McConnell-Serio will not return for the 2018-19 season. McConnell-Serio went 67-87 with the Panthers, including a 22-58 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“We thank Coach McConnell-Serio for her contributions to Pitt and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” Lyke said. “In finding the next leader of our women’s basketball program, I believe this is an opportunity that will attract interest from across the country. We are wholeheartedly committed to building Pitt women’s basketball into a contender both in the ACC and nationally.”

Pitt lured McConnell-Serio away from crosstown rival Duquesne in 2013 and tasked her with turning the program around. She guided the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in her second season in 2014-15, when they went 20-12.

McConnell-Serio struggled to build on that tournament run. Pitt didn’t win more than 13 games in any of her final three seasons, including a 10-20 record this year.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)