WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A suspect and police officer were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a police chase and shootout in Lawrence County.

According to the New Castle News, police from both Lawrence and Mercer counties were called to the scene in Wilmington Township around 2:10 p.m.

The Lawrence County District Attorney tells the newspaper that the suspect fired a shot at the New Wilmington police officer who was chasing him, and then there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect reported suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The officer is being treated for minor injuries.

New Castle News reports that several roads have been closed due to the incident, including Route 208 from Route 158.

Winter Road is also shut down due to a reportedly related incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.