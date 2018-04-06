EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
By Brenda Waters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was activated in 1963 as a troop carrier group, but a new day is dawning for the 911th Airlift Wing.

“The 911th, the reserve unit here in Pittsburgh has a reputation for excellence and service, it’s a great ceremony where we are going to bring them to a new mission,” Maj. Gen. Randall Ogden said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Maj. Gen. Ogden is the new commander.

“I’m the 4th Air Force commander and now with the 911th joining us, we’ll have about 35,000 airmen throughout the United States from Guam to the East Coast,” Maj. Gen. Ogden said.

The unit will now convert from the C-130 Hercules planes to the newer airframe C-17. Troops can fly longer distances and faster with more cargo, supplies or equipment.

The C-17 can also be used as a flying hospital.

“We are about making sure that our young airmen are all trained and ready to go when our nation calls and we will continue to focus on training,” Maj. Gen. Ogden said.

