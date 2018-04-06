Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — The Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge closed Friday afternoon after a bridge pier was hit by a barge.

The City of Duquesne Police Department reports a tug boat “experienced a problem” that caused a barge to partially break loose and hit a bridge pier.

According to police, no one was injured, there were no hazardous materials on either vessel, and neither is in danger of sinking.

The bridge will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic until PennDOT can inspect the bridge for structural integrity.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details