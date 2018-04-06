EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — The Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge closed Friday afternoon after a bridge pier was hit by a barge.

The City of Duquesne Police Department reports a tug boat “experienced a problem” that caused a barge to partially break loose and hit a bridge pier.

(Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department)

According to police, no one was injured, there were no hazardous materials on either vessel, and neither is in danger of sinking.

The bridge will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic until PennDOT can inspect the bridge for structural integrity.

