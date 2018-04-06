EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All the eggs in the Hays and Harmar bald eagle nests have hatched, but now there’s another egg in the area to keep an eye on.

The National Aviary announced Friday that Lianni and Lurch, two of the Aviary’s Andean Condors, have produced an egg.

According to Aviary Executive Director Cheryl Tracy, Andean Condor populations are declining, and if this egg successfully hatches, it will be the first in an Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited North American zoo since 2014.

Lianni has had three chicks at the National Aviary since she arrived there almost 30 years ago.

The egg is expected to hatch in mid-May.

Condors typically only lay one egg about every 18 to 24 months.

Lianni and Lurch can be seen at the Aviary’s “Condor Court” habitat, which opened in 2015.

