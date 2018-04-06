Ohio Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Pizza

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly screamed at a woman and hit her in the face with a pizza Wednesday.

WKBN reports when officers arrived at the Masury home early Wednesday morning, they heard yelling inside, and when an officer tried to open the door, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans slammed it shut.

Police said Evans was screaming, belligerent and highly intoxicated, and the house was “trashed.”

Evans told police he had been arguing with a woman and flipped over a couch, but did not touch her.

According to WKBN, the woman told police Evans started screaming at her while she was driving him home, repeatedly pushed her head while she was driving and, at one point, hit her in the face with a pizza.

The woman said when they arrived at the home, Evans tried to fight a neighbor, threw tires into the road and smashed a mailbox.

WKBN says police arrested Evans on domestic violence charges and took him to the Trumbull County Jail, where authorities repeatedly told him to “stop boxing the wall.”