WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a male was found fatally shot in a Wilkinsburg alley Saturday.

Police were sent to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for a report of someone lying unresponsive in an alley.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to police, shots were heard in the area around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

