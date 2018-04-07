Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a male was found fatally shot in a Wilkinsburg alley Saturday.
Police were sent to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for a report of someone lying unresponsive in an alley.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
According to police, shots were heard in the area around 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.
