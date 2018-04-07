Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Several fires burned homes overnight in two different parts of New Castle.

The first fire occurred around 12:30 am at the 1400 block of Hamilton Street on New Castle’s South Side. That fire spread to two additional vacant houses.

Heavy snowfall contributed to the difficulty for firefighters fighting the initial group of fires.

Around 2 am another fire broke out in a multi-family building located on E. Long Ave. at the corner of Grimes St. This was two blocks away from the initial group of three homes on fire from earlier. Police spotted the flames coming from the second floor windows. Fire fighters were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

The total amount of fires in New Castle overnight was four.

Salt trucks were called in to treat the ice that formed around the scene while firefighters fought the fires.

