NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Armstrong County on Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in North Buffalo Township.

According to state police, troopers were sent to the 400 block of Sisterville Road for a report that someone had been shot.

Police say the victim — 49-year-old David Lee Claypool, of New Bethlehem, Pa. — died from his injuries.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

