NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A building in Natrona Heights partially collapsed after a fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

It was reported just after 2 p.m. Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue.

“The attic of this building, in between the second floor and roof, we had a very stubborn fire,” Hilltop Hose Company #3 Chief Mike Krzeminski said.

The building had a business on the ground level and seven apartments on the second floor.

The building partially collapsed in the fire and has been declared a total loss.

“The back wall, there was a partial collapse, and it also blew out the windows on the front of the building,” Krzeminski said. “We’re not sure what caused that.”

The Allegheny County fire marshal was on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

There was a report that there was an electrician doing some work in one of the upstairs apartments just before the fire broke out.

