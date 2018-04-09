Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (AP/KDKA) – The Chicago Cubs’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of snow.

The Cubs tried pushing back Monday’s scheduled start time by an hour, but snow fell steadily for most of the morning. It covered the seats on the lower level and the playing surface at Wrigley Field in a scene more reminiscent of December than April.

Today's game at Wrigley has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up tomorrow at 2:20pm ET. pic.twitter.com/7sgvArK6yy — Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2018

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon, which was previously an off day for the first series between the NL Central rivals.

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener. It opened the season with a 5-4 road trip to Miami, Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

Plenty of Pirates players reacted to the weather on social media.

“Yeah that’s gonna be a no from me dawg,” Jameson Taillon wrote on an Instagram video, while other players commented on the fact that the sprinklers were inexplicably watering the snow-covered field.

Pittsburgh is off to a surprising 7-2 start. It took three of four against Cincinnati in its previous series.

