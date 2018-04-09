Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon
- The Papa Cooking Show
- Roberto Clemente Jr. Brain App
- Food For The Hungry
- Bridge To Home Animal Rescue
- Pittsburgh Cares Volunteer Fair
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Talia’s Meatball Recipe:
- 2 lbs grass fed beef
- 2 pastured or organic eggs
- 1 cup pecorino Romano or Parmigiana cheese
- ½ cup fresh chopped flat leaf parsley
- 4 to 6 cloves fresh chopped garlic
- 1 small or ½ large sweet onion chopped
- Organic oregano and basil to taste
- Himalayan pink salt and pepper to taste
- 8 oz whole milk ricotta cheese (4 oz per pound of meat)
- Olive oil (to coat your hands when rolling meatballs)