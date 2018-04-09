EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Bridge To Home Animal Rescue, Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, Food For The Hungry, Pittsburgh Cares Volunteer Fair, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Roberto Clemente Jr., The Papa Cooking Show

Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

Talia’s Meatball Recipe:

Talia’s meatballs:

  • 2 lbs grass fed beef
  • 2 pastured or organic eggs
  • 1 cup pecorino Romano or Parmigiana cheese
  • ½ cup fresh chopped flat leaf parsley
  • 4 to 6 cloves fresh chopped garlic
  • 1 small or ½ large sweet onion chopped
  • Organic oregano and basil to taste
  • Himalayan pink salt and pepper to taste
  • 8 oz whole milk ricotta cheese (4 oz per pound of meat)
  • Olive oil (to coat your hands when rolling meatballs)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch