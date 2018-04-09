Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A West Mifflin High School employee has been suspended and is being investigated for a possible relationship with a student

According to West Mifflin School District solicitor Gary Matta, allegations came about late last week regarding a potential relationship between a student and an employee. Matta would not confirm if the employee was a teacher.

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave Friday and will remain on leave until the investigation is concluded.

The school district is working with West Mifflin Police on the investigation, and they would like to speak to anyone who may have knowledge of the situation.

Matta says no one they are currently speaking to in the investigation had any involvement in the alleged relationship. He also would not comment on whether or not the student allegedly involved is currently a student in the school district.

It is unclear at this point if the employee will return to work in the district after the conclusion of the investigation.

Matta says as this develops, they will be making everyone in the district aware of the investigation.

