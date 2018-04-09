EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Christine D'Antonio, Local TV, West Mifflin High School, West Mifflin School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A West Mifflin High School employee has been suspended and is being investigated for a possible relationship with a student

According to West Mifflin School District solicitor Gary Matta, allegations came about late last week regarding a potential relationship between a student and an employee. Matta would not confirm if the employee was a teacher.

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave Friday and will remain on leave until the investigation is concluded.

west mifflin high school West Mifflin H.S. Employee Suspended For Potential Relationship With Student

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

The school district is working with West Mifflin Police on the investigation, and they would like to speak to anyone who may have knowledge of the situation.

Matta says no one they are currently speaking to in the investigation had any involvement in the alleged relationship. He also would not comment on whether or not the student allegedly involved is currently a student in the school district.

It is unclear at this point if the employee will return to work in the district after the conclusion of the investigation.

Matta says as this develops, they will be making everyone in the district aware of the investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch