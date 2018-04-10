EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Penn Hills early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Sandy Creek Road around 3:45 a.m.

A 37-year-old man was walking in the in the center of the northbound lanes when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and called 911. Police said the driver was on their way to work at the time of the incident.

It is unclear why the victim was walking in the middle of the road.

Police also said that section of road is not well-lit and has no sidewalks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

