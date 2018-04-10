EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Felipe Rivero, Felipe Vazquez, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (AP) – Pirates closer Felipe Rivero has changed his name to Felipe Vazquez.

Vazquez told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday that he legally changed his surname to match that of his sister, Prescilla.

pirates Pirates Closer Rivero Changes Last Name To Felipe Vazquez

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 3: Felipe Rivero #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of the opening day game at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old from Venezuela took over as Pittsburgh’s closer last season and saved 21 games with a 1.67 ERA. His uniform will reflect the change soon, though Rivero said Monday he wasn’t sure when. He apologized on Twitter to fans who had purchased his No. 73 jersey with his name on the back.

Vazquez lives with his sister in Florida during the offseason, and she has advised him on a number of career decisions, including when he dropped Scott Boras as his agent this offseason. Vazquez says his sister was a primary negotiator for his new contract with the Pirates, which was signed in January and could keep him with Pittsburgh until 2023.

Vazquez says he may also change his jersey number next season – if Prescilla wants him to.

“When she says it’s time to change my number, I’ll do it,” he told the Post-Gazette.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch