PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates sat idle in Chicago Monday, as their game with the Chicago Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather. It was the third weather-related postponement they’ve had in the first 12 days of the season.

But looking at what they’ve done on the field, particularly at the plate, it would be fair to say that even the weather hasn’t cooled off the Pirates’ bats. The Pirates have scored 58 runs in nine games this season, an average of 6.44 per game that is the best in Major League Baseball through Monday night. They are also in the top five in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

Perhaps even more surprising is that those numbers have come during a span of games where only one – Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds – was played on a night where the temperature at first pitch was above 45 degrees. Five of their games have been played in temperatures of less than 40, and they have scored a combined 26 runs (5.2 per game) in those.

With the Pirates’ next three games being played in Chicago, temperature at first pitch Tuesday is expected to be around 40 degrees, with warmer temperatures expecting to rise to 60 degrees or higher in the remaining two games.

Ivan Nova, who pitched in two of those sub-40 degree games, will start the series opener against Tyler Chatwood. Here is the Pirates’ starting lineup:

1. Josh Harrison 2B
2. Gregory Polanco RF
3. Starling Marte CF
4. Josh Bell 1B
5. Corey Dickerson LF
6. Francisco Cervelli C
7. Colin Moran 3B
8. Jordy Mercer SS
9. Nova P

