Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are expressing their sympathy to the Humboldt Broncos Canadian hockey team who lost 15 members in a tragic bus accident.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reportedly asked equipment Dana Heinze to make up Pens jersey with Broncos on the back and a special tag on it.

The entire team then signed it and it’s now headed to Humboldt.

The Penguins say that Crosby also signed personalized photos for all the survivors saying, “Stay strong. We’re thinking of you.”

The Post-Gazette also says that Crosby and his teammates had contributed $10,000 to the GoFundMe account established for survivors and members of the victims’ families.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation also donated the same amount to the account, which has raised more than $7.5 million by Wednesday afternoon.