EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has toured the site of a landside, which caused the collapse of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh.

Crews are continuing to work on shoring up the hillside. Today, crews started breaking up and removing the asphalt of what used to be the westbound lanes of Route 30.

Once that is complete, drilling crews will be brought in to assess exactly what caused it. They will also determine the location of the bedrock, which is where the new wall will be build.

“It’s devastating, but I think the first thing is no one was hurt and that’s a real blessing,” Wolf said. “You can’t control Mother Nature, but there’s some things maybe we can do to prepare better in the future. Maybe we can learn something from what happened here and we’ll try to do that.”

Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards said the repairs are going to cost millions of dollars. The work is still dependent on drilling and where they’ll be able to place the wall.

There is no timeframe for when the repairs will be completed. However, it is expected to take weeks just to clear the debris. Once that is complete, the long process of building the wall, rebuilding the hillside and then, rebuilding the road can begin.

It’s a process that is going to take months.

