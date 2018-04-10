Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AVALON (KDKA) — Two people died in an early Tuesday morning house fire in Avalon.

Crews were called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Marie Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Initial calls indicated people were trapped inside the home.

KDKA crews saw firefighters bring one person out of the home on a stretcher.

BREAKING NEWS: A fire is still going in Avalon. We saw one person pulled from the home. @KDKA #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/IS7iRFS28i — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 10, 2018

Avalon Police Chief Tom Kokoski confirms four people were in the home at the time, and two people died.

“There were people asleep on the bottom floor. The fire alarm supposedly woke them up and they got out. There were two people on the top floor who unfortunately didn’t make it out,” said Chief Kokoski.

He said the two people who made it out of the basement were helped by his officers and a neighbor.

“[The neighbor] did go inside the residence with my officers. They were clearing the first floor. They couldn’t make it up onto the second floor. So it was a dangerous situation obviously. The neighbor did a great thing today as well as our officers,” said Chief Kokoski.

Fire crews were all pulled out of the home at one point because of the smell of natural gas.

It appears the fire started on the top floor of the home. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

