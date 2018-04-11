EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman’s stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog’s owner refused to pay for the marijuana.

Springfield police say 20-year-old Desarae Smith was arrested on Monday and charged with assault. Clark County Municipal Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Smith became upset with an unidentified woman because the woman’s dog ate Smith’s marijuana.

Smith refused to leave the woman’s house and fell asleep on her couch Monday night, where she was found by responding officers.

Officers say Smith stormed out of the house, when asked to leave, and assaulted two women. Police pulled Smith away and arrested her.

