Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to an abandoned building fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. at the former gentleman’s club, Hi-Way Playground, along Waltz Mills Road.

The building was fully engulfed in flames

The business has been closed for some time and the building abandoned.

No one was injured in the fire.