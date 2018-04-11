EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Cassandra Gross Was Last Heard From On April 7
LATROBE (KDKA) – The mother of a missing Westmoreland County woman fears something terrible has happened to her daughter.

According to police, 51-year-old Cassandra Gross was last heard from around 3:30 p.m. on April 7.

Gross lives at Edgwater Village in Latrobe.

She drives a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with Pennsylvania license plate HLP-1411. According to sources, the vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

Gross’ mother wants her daughter to be found and to come home.

Meanwhile, Gross’ dog was found a significant distance from her home. Her mother said the dog is half blind and diabetic.

She also said there is no way her daughter would be without the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

