LOWER NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.

Lisa Conte was taken into custody following the attack Monday at a Lower Nazareth store. But authorities say she slipped out of handcuffs and tried to run away before she was caught.

The 34-year-old Easton woman is charged with aggravated assault, escape and other counts. It wasn’t known Wednesday if she’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say Conte forced her way onto the bus and hit the driver in the eye after she was told to get out.

Authorities were later able to contact the child’s father, who told them he had the boy. They say the father told them Conte was supposed to pick the boy up earlier but didn’t show up.

