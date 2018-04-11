Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2018 preseason schedule.

The team will kick off the preaseason at Philadelphia against the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Week 2, the team travels to Green Bay to face the Packers.

The team will then spend the final two preaseason games at home.

In Week 3 of the preseason, they will face the Tennessee Titans.

Week 4 has the Carolina Panthers traveling to Heinz Field to take on the Steelers.

The Steelers-Panthers contest will mark the 16th consecutive year the two teams will meet in their preseason finale.

All four preseason games can be seen on your home of the Steelers, KDKA-TV.

Times and dates have not yet been finalized.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

Aug. 9-12, Week 1: At Philadelphia Eagles

Aug. 16-19, Week 2: At Green Bay Packers

Saturday, Aug. 25 Week 3: Tennessee Titans

Thursday, Aug. 30 Week 4: Carolina Panthers