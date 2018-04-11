Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a shooting left a mother dead and her daughter critically injured in Stowe Township.

According to police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. inside an apartment building in the 1100 block of Island Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead inside. The woman’s 15-year-old daughter was also shot. The girl was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police or Stowe Township Police.

