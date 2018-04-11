EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Island Avenue, Local TV, Stowe Township

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a shooting left a mother dead and her daughter critically injured in Stowe Township.

According to police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. inside an apartment building in the 1100 block of Island Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead inside. The woman’s 15-year-old daughter was also shot. The girl was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police or Stowe Township Police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch