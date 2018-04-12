Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a vehicle break-in in Cranberry Township and police believe they may be responsible for other break-ins.

Cranberry Police say Stephen J. Stock Jr. and Janeesa Fisher are accused of breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on April 3.

According to police, Stock and Fisher broke the window of a locked vehicle, stole a handbag and used the victim’s credit cards throughout Butler and Allegheny counties.

Police believe Stock and Fisher are also responsible for other recent vehicle break-ins in other municipalities.

Both suspects were arrested and are facing charges of conspiracy, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, access device fraud and forgery.