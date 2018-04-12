Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon Police say a man ran naked through the neighborhood, climbed a church, then deliberately stepped off the roof Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls about a man running naked through Mt. Lebanon.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of Scrubgrass Road. When they arrived, eyewitnesses pointed the officers toward the Bower Hill Community Church.

Police say the man had scaled the church building and climbed to the highest level of the church roof near the steeple. Officers tried to talk to the man, but he did not respond.

According to police, the man then deliberately stepped off the roof and fell about 50 feet to the driveway below.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was last reported to be in surgery in critical condition. Police say he was incoherent, but responsive as he was being transported to the hospital.

Police say the man did not identify himself or answer any questions, so they have no way of identifying him.

The man is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 30. He’s about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 170 pounds.

He has short brown hair and a buzzed haircut, and police say he has “facial hair that makes him appear unshaven or having a scruffy beard.” There were no obvious tattoos or distinguishable marks on his body.

Anyone who may know the man or have any information on this incident is asked to contact Mt. Lebanon Police.