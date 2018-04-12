Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after someone was found dead in a brush fire in West Deer Township Thursday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders were sent to the 200 block of McKrell Road around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a brush fire.

At the scene, crews found a male victim dead in the fire.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

