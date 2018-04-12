LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fatal Fire, Local TV, West Deer Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after someone was found dead in a brush fire in West Deer Township Thursday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders were sent to the 200 block of McKrell Road around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a brush fire.

At the scene, crews found a male victim dead in the fire.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch