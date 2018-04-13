Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — Authorities searched a pond Friday, looking for a missing woman from Westmoreland County.

Cassandra Gross, 51, has been missing since last weekend. So far, crews have found her car, which was abandoned and torched, and her dog, but there’s still no sign of her.

Dive teams took to a pond near the property of the mother of Gross’s former boyfriend Thomas Stanko on Friday.

For the second day in a row, investigators walked and secured the area in and around Stanko’s mother’s home along White Fence Lane in Unity Township.

Dive teams departed the scene after several hours. There’s no word on if anything was found.

State police served search warrants on Thomas Stanko’s Latrobe property Thursday, searching the 47-year-old’s trailer and grounds. Scent dogs also paced the property.

Sources close to the investigation are calling Stanko a person of interest in the woman’s disappearance.

“My client is very anxious to give complete statements,” Stanko’s attorney, David Shrager, said Thursday. “He just wants his girlfriend to be found and for him to be eliminated as a potential suspect.”

Family members tell KDKA that Gross ended her brief relationship with Stanko. Stanko, however, allegedly continued to pursue Gross. Relatives of the missing woman told KDKA that Stanko would stalk Gross, follow her while she was driving and threaten her.

Neighbors of the woman told KDKA that Stanko was even caught peering in the woman’s Latrobe apartment.

“I know my daughter is no longer alive,” Cassandra’s mother, Kathe Gross, said Wednesday. “I’m as sure of that as I am looking at you.”

Friday’s underwater search comes after the missing woman’s dog was discovered wandering along Route 30 in Latrobe earlier in the week and her incinerated SUV was discovered along railroad tracks near the Twin Lakes section of Hempfield Township.

“I want her found, and I want her brought home,” Kathe said.