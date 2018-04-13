Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re job hunting online, be wary of any listing that claims you need to pay an “application fee.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a warning Friday about a new online scam targeting job seekers through fake online listings.

The listings, which may appear on sites like Monster.com or Indeed.com, claim that an “application fee” of $50 or more is needed to apply for the job.

The scams also ask for personal information, like birthdays and Social Security numbers.

“It can be difficult to tell the difference between an online job scam and a legitimate employment opportunity because these scammers are using the same websites where real employers advertise job openings,” Shapiro said in a release.

Shapiro’s office says you shouldn’t provide your Social Security number or other personal details to potential employers before your first day of on-site employment.

Applicants should also research the employer, visit the company’s website and look carefully at email addresses to make sure the job listing is legitimate.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection has already received 22 employment scam complaints so far this year.

If you believe you have been the victim of an employment scam in Pennsylvania, you can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or calling (800) 441-2555.