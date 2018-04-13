LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Local TV, Paving, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Street paving work throughout the Pittsburgh area is scheduled to begin Monday, and the city has released a list of this year’s projects.

Almost 55 miles of asphalt street paving work will be done in 2018.

Click here for a full list of streets that will be paved.

You can also find paving information on this interactive map.

The city will also post work schedules for individual streets on a weekly basis.

A paving schedule can be found here: pittsburghpa.gov/domi/street-resurfacing/paving-schedule.html

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch