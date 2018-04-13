Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Street paving work throughout the Pittsburgh area is scheduled to begin Monday, and the city has released a list of this year’s projects.
Almost 55 miles of asphalt street paving work will be done in 2018.
Click here for a full list of streets that will be paved.
You can also find paving information on this interactive map.
The city will also post work schedules for individual streets on a weekly basis.
A paving schedule can be found here: pittsburghpa.gov/domi/street-resurfacing/paving-schedule.html