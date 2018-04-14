Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 83-year-old man died in a house fire in Lawrence County on Saturday.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Hartzell Road in Hickory Township.

Neighbors reported that they saw smoke coming out of the house and told emergency workers they knew an elderly man lived there.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire and started to search for the man.

Crews found him and pulled him from the house, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victim as 83-year-old Robert Taylor.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.